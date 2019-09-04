'Hendreds' flock to buy chickens from Derbyshire farm
Hundreds of people have been queuing to buy chickens from a farm that has helped young people after the owner was forced to sell up.
Highfields Happy Hens, in Derbyshire, taught agricultural skills to children to help get them back into school.
After getting into debt, Roger Hosking, 76, is having to sell the hens and most of his farmland.
So far about 3,000 hens have been sold, with buyers flocking from across the Midlands to collect them.
Many said they were prepared to go the "egg-stra" mile to help the farm.
Mr Hosking said during the last two days, he has arrived at the farm in Etwall and up to 30 cars of people have been waiting to buy the birds.
He said most people are buying about two to keep as family pets or to provide eggs.
Kirsty Shelton, from Spondon, Derby, bought 18 hens last Friday after seeing a post on Facebook.
"We only went for 10 but ended up with 18 after more jumped over the fence near us," she said.
Miss Shelton said the hens will be family pets for her father and young son to enjoy looking after together.
George and Sarah Plant, from Stoke-on-Trent, bought 10 chickens to join the 10 they already have on their smallholding.
They said: "We saw it online and came straight down."
Dave Peach, from Chesterfield, bought two hens to go with four he already has.
He said: "These two will bring us up to six chickens - one for me, one for my wife and one for each of the kids. They'll give them all names."
The farm will stop trading on 14 September.
