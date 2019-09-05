Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Lance Martin was a father of one

Three people have been cleared of killing a man who suffered fatal stab wounds in the street.

Lance Martin, 24, died after he was allegedly stabbed in the back four times in Derby on 28 February.

Clara Butler, 22, is appearing at Derby Crown Court, charged with murdering Mr Martin.

Earlier the judge ordered the jury to clear her sister and her sister's boyfriend of murder and her father of manslaughter.

Image caption A large cordon was put up following Mr Martin's death

Francesca Butler, 24, Kieran Bareham, 31, both of Portland Street, and Jamie Butler, 43, of Marlborough Road, had been charged alongside Ms Butler following Mr Martin's death.

Prosecutors allege Mr Martin was stabbed by Ms Butler after a row began outside her sister's house in Portland Street and moved to a nearby road.

The knife penetrated his lung and spleen and he died in hospital, the court heard.

Ms Butler, of Marlborough Road, denies murder. The trial continues.

