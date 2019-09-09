Image copyright Derby City Council Image caption The new slip road off the A52 has been reopened after three months of work

A main route into Derby has reopened after months of roadworks.

The Wyvern Way slip road taking city-bound traffic from the A52 into Pride Park has been closed for 13 weeks as part of major improvements.

However, the road from Pride Park back on to the A52 will remain closed until July 2020 to allow a new footbridge over the road to be assembled on site.

Derby City Council thanked businesses, residents and motorists for their patience during the disruption.

When the project started in June, it was already 12 months behind schedule and at £42m, nearly three times over budget.

An audit report identified a series of mistakes with the project, saying "everything that could go wrong did go wrong".

The authority said once all the work was completed, it will deliver benefits to people in Derby and Nottingham.

Image copyright Derby City Council Image caption A new footbridge over the A52 is due to be completed in 2020

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.