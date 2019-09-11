Peak District cow trampling: Walker critically ill and dog killed
- 11 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman is in a critical condition after she was trampled by cows that also killed her dog.
The walker was seriously injured in a Peak District field near the village of Sheldon at about 15:45 BST on Tuesday.
A passerby raised the alarm and the victim was later flown to hospital in Sheffield, where she remains, Derbyshire Police confirmed.
Walkers have been warned by the force to be "careful when among cattle".
Thanks for all of your help and support today in the village. A very sad reminder of how dangerous the #PeakDistrict can be, even on a beautiful sunny late summer day.— Sheldon Village (@Sheldon_Village) September 10, 2019
End of Twitter post by @Sheldon_Village
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.