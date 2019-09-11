Lance Martin: Derby street row stabbing woman guilty of murder
A woman who stabbed a man four times in the back during a street row has been convicted of murder.
Father-of-one Lance Martin, 24, was fatally knifed by Clara Butler after the row began outside her sister's house in Derby, on 28 February.
Butler, 22, of Marlborough Road, Derby, will be sentenced on Thursday.
A judge previously ordered the jury to clear her sister and her sister's boyfriend of murder and her father of manslaughter.
Francesca Butler, 24, Kieran Bareham, 31, both of Portland Street - where the row started - and Jamie Butler, 43, of Marlborough Road, had been charged alongside Butler in connection with Mr Martin's death.
