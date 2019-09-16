Image copyright @DerbyshireRPU Image caption Nobody was injured in the crash on the motorway, police said

A hired Lamborghini was seen being driven "anti-socially" before the driver lost control of it and crashed on the M1, police have said.

Derbyshire Police's roads policing unit said a report was received over the driving in Derby city centre.

The driver of the supercar then crashed on the southbound carriageway of the motorway, between junctions 28 and 29, at about 22:40 BST on Sunday.

"That's the deposit well and truly lost," the unit quipped on Twitter.

The force later confirmed no-one was hurt in the crash and no-one was arrested.

