A man has been jailed for hiding £100,000 of stolen cash in his toilet which he claimed was his life savings.

Derek Hall, 63, hid the money his son Heathen had stolen from cash machines in a series of ram-raids in 2017.

Officers found another £10,000 in the cooker hood at his home in Rosliston Road, Walton-on-Trent, Derbyshire.

At Leicester Crown Court, Hall admitted concealing and converting criminal property and was sentenced to two years and three months in jail.

Some of the money stolen by Hall's son was also used to buy cars in an attempt to get rid of the cash, police said.

