Dog shot dead after being 'mistaken for fox'

Image copyright Dom Brown Image caption Dom Brown said his dog was shot on a path near his home in Crich, Derbyshire

A dog was shot dead by a man who said he "mistook her for a fox", the owner has said.

Dom Brown said his brother was walking his dog Ruby near his home in Sherwood Drive, Crich, Derbyshire, on Wednesday.

He said "a young lad" with a shotgun and a black labrador "shot her dead", claiming he mistook the dog for a fox.

Ruby was taken to the vets but died later, and Derbyshire Police said it is investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

The force says it was called to the incident at 20:25 BST.

Mr Brown posted on Facebook that he was "devastated I've lost my best friend".

