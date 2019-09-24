Image copyright Google Image caption The runner was knocked to the ground by a dog while running along a canal path, off Nottingham Road

Police have said there was no sexual assault following reports that a jogger had been attacked while running along a canal path.

The force had said the female runner was knocked to the ground by a dog before she was sexually assaulted by its owner in Ilkeston, on Sunday.

Detectives have now said it was "happy no sex offence was committed" near to Gallows Inn playing field.

Officers are continuing to investigate whether other crimes were committed.

Det Sgt Stephen Blore said: "We are now happy that this was not a sexual offence.

"Officers are continuing to investigate if other offences have been committed but we want to reassure the public that we are no longer treating this as a sexual assault."

