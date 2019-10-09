Image copyright Hansons auctioneers Image caption Many of the cases feature a horse-racing, hunting or golf theme

A collection of antique match boxes owned by a man whose ashes were loaded onto a firework and fired into the sky have gone under the hammer.

The 30 decorated cases were used as a safe way of carrying matches in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.

They were collected by Mick Finnikin, from Ashbourne, Derbyshire, who requested the spectacular send-off before his death last year.

Hansons Auctioneers said the collection had raised just under £10,000.

Image copyright Paula Kniveton Image caption Mick Finnikin built his collection from auctions

The small cases - known as Vesta cases - became popular in the late 19th Century as a precaution against matches spontaneously igniting.

Adrian Rathbone, from Hansons described the collection as "stunning" and "most sought after".

"The wealthier you were, the more impressive the boxes," he said.

"Rich people liked decorative boxes made from silver or gold. The less well-off made do with tin or brass."

Mr Finnikin, 68, died from a heart attack and had told friends about his unusual funeral plans saying he wanted to "go out with a bang".

Plans to launch the fireworks from an Ashbourne playing field were turned down by the council but his wish was granted when the display moved to private land.

Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption A silver case with a hunting theme had an estimate of £1,500

The collection was purchased by a number of room bidders and worldwide online bidders.

The highlights included an Edwardian 18ct French gold rebus case which sold for £1,300 and a Vesta case with enamel puppies that fetched £620.

Mr Rathbone added: "It was an honour to handle the collection as I had handled many of the cases early on in my career.

"I am sure the late Mr Finnikin will be pleased his beloved collection has found new homes where they will be treasured for posterity."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.