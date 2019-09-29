Image copyright Caz Whittle

A church service has been held to thank those that helped save a town at major risk of flooding from a reservoir.

Last month, residents were evacuated from Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, over fears Toddbrook Reservoir dam could collapse.

The military, emergency services and community volunteers were among those mentioned during the service of thanksgiving at Holy Trinity Church.

Town councillor Martin Thomas said many of those evacuated "remain upset".

At the start of the service Mr Thomas said: "We are gathered here today to honour and thank all of these people and to thank God that for the first weekend the rain held off and Whaley Bridge was saved."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An RAF Chinook flew repair materials to the dam at risk of collapse

A role of honour named dozens of people and organisations that helped during the week of disruption that started on 1 August.

Pharmacist Raj Modi, who made sure residents within the evacuation zone were able to get medication, spoke about being fortunate to help those in need.

Image copyright Reuters/Phil Noble Image caption The service included a song by local schoolchildren about their home

A representative for the volunteers, Jan Glover, spoke about the effort that went into feeding workers.

She shared memories of handing out sandwiches to military staff operating the Chinook helicopter that helped shore up the dam.

Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa said: "Over 40 organisations, along with local residents and volunteers, came together to provide help when it was truly needed.

"I am immensely proud of the spirit of Derbyshire and its communities that came together in our hour of need."

