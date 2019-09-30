Image copyright Google Image caption The driver was found trapped in his car, a police spokesman said

A man who was found trapped inside his car following a two-vehicle crash has died, police have confirmed.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said officers were called to the B6025, between Tibshelf and Westhouses, after receiving reports of a collision between a Ford Kuga and an Alfa Romeo Mito at about 16:50 BST on Sunday.

The Ford Kuga had left the road and was on its roof with the driver inside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesman added.

