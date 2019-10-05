Learner driver arrested in Derbyshire after failing test
A man who sped off after failing his driving test has been arrested, police in Derbyshire have said.
The motorist ripped the L-plates off the car he was driving after failing the exam, the county's road policing unit said.
He was stopped as he made his way along the A50 to his home in Leicester, and the vehicle has been recovered by police.
Officers have reported the incident to HM Courts and Tribunals Service.
A50. Fails his driving test in Derby. Throws his teddy out the pram at the test centre, ripping L plates off, jumping in the car and driving away. Heading home to Leicester we waited for him. Stopped, vehicle recovered and reported to court. #Seized #Traffic pic.twitter.com/T0XmnGX4iL— Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) October 5, 2019
Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.