Police said the driver was stopped on the A50 after he drove off following his test failure

A man who sped off after failing his driving test has been arrested, police in Derbyshire have said.

The motorist ripped the L-plates off the car he was driving after failing the exam, the county's road policing unit said.

He was stopped as he made his way along the A50 to his home in Leicester, and the vehicle has been recovered by police.

Officers have reported the incident to HM Courts and Tribunals Service.

