More than 1,500 homes and businesses in a market town face several days without gas after water from a burst main entered the gas network.

Distributor Cadent said it was working with Severn Trent Water to resolve the issue in Wirksworth, near Derby.

Wirksworth Infant School and Wirksworth Junior School have both closed because of the problem.

Cadent said its engineers have to visit every affected property to restore supplies which could take several days.

"We have stopped water entering the gas network and work is under way to repair the burst water main," a spokesman said.

"Before we can restore gas supplies we will need to remove all the water from our pipes.

"Once every home is switched off and all the water has been removed from our gas pipe network, we will then have to visit every property to switch the gas supply back on and ensure gas is flowing safely.

"We expect the operation to restore supplies will take a number of days."

Cadent said it was liaising with Derbyshire County Council to provide extra support to vulnerable residents and a temporary customer centre had been set up at Wirksworth Town Hall.

Severn Trent Water confirmed its engineers were working on the problem and apologised to those affected.

