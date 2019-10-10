Image copyright PA Media Image caption The High Court ruled Chris Williamson's suspension from the Labour Party was "unlawful"

An MP has lost his High Court bid to be reinstated to the Labour party after he was suspended in an anti-Semitism row.

Chris Williamson was suspended in February after claiming Labour had "been too apologetic" in its response to criticism of handling allegations.

He was reinstated in June but was suspended again after a backlash from MPs, peers and Jewish groups.

However the judge also ruled Labour acted unlawfully when it reopened the disciplinary case against the MP.

The Derby North MP remains suspended from the party.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Pepperall said the Labour Party "acted unfairly in that there was no proper reason for reopening the case against Mr Williamson".

However, he said there was "nothing in the new allegations, the timing of the letter of 3 September or the decision to suspend that entitles me to take the view upon the papers that the Labour party is acting either unfairly or other than in good faith".

He added: "I therefore refuse relief in respect of Mr Williamson's recent re-suspension. The new disciplinary case must run its course."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Chris Williamson took the party to court after claiming his suspension was "unconstitutional"

