Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in the Slack Lane area of Derby

A police officer has been slashed in the head with a knife while arresting a robbery suspect.

It happened in the Slack Lane area, which is about a mile from Derby city centre, at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday, police said.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment and is recovering at home, the force added.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and robbery.

