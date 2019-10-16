Image caption Carlus Grant has pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs

An ex-gang leader has been recalled to jail, four months after thanking police for helping send him to prison.

Carlus Grant once ran what police called Derby's most violent criminal gang. He was jailed in 2009 for a shooting and served 10 years.

In June, he met Derbyshire Police's then Ch Supt Andy Hough to say his jail time had helped him change.

Grant has now pleaded guilty at Derby Crown Court to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

The 34-year-old has been recalled to prison as his licence has been revoked.

After leaving prison, Grant advised organisations on gang culture and warned young people about being groomed into a life of crime and violence.

Image caption In June, Grant said he was indebted to Andy Hough for jailing him and helping him to change his life

Mr Hough said his initial reaction was "sadness and disappointment" for Grant and said it brought his return to Derby into question.

"What we have done is released him back into the community from where he came, where learnt his tradecraft as a criminal and built his reputation as one.

"He talked about exploiting the vulnerabilities of those who were in his gang. His gang has effectively turned on his vulnerabilities and drawn him back into a criminal offence and another conviction," said Mr Hough.

He added: "You have got to put people like Carlus into a different community to stand them a chance of building on the rehabilitation and the change in mindset they have got to through the latter part of their sentence."

Grant is due to be sentenced on 13 November.

Image caption Grant ordered the shooting of a man outside a house party in Derby's Allenton area in 2008

