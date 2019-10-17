Image caption The attack happened in the Slack Lane area of Derby on Tuesday night

A man has been charged in connection to an attack where a police officer suffered slash wounds to his face.

The officer was attacked near Slack Lane, Derby, on Tuesday night, while investigating reports of a robbery.

During an attempted arrest the officer suffered serious injuries to his face, police said, and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday night and has been charged with robbery and wounding with intent.

He has also been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage, and two counts of possessing Class A drugs.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.