Image copyright Highways England Image caption The northbound carriageway was briefly closed while the swan was encouraged to move to safety

A swan has caused traffic problems after wandering on to the M1.

The northbound carriageway at junction 26 near Nottingham was closed shortly after 09:00 BST after the bird was spotted walking at the edge of the road.

It was shepherded on to a slip road, where one lane was kept closed as help was summoned.

Officers said it was safely recovered shortly afterwards but its condition has not been confirmed.

