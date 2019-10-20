Image copyright Amanda Coffey Image caption Dave and Adeline Hall and their children Alex and Isabelle during the ceremony

A woman with cancer has got married four weeks after she was told it had returned and spread.

Adeline Hall was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and thought she was clear, until doctors found tumours in her lungs, legs and spine.

She then proposed to long-term partner Dave and they got married at Elvaston Castle, Derbyshire on Friday.

They tied the knot on Wear it Pink Day to raise awareness of breast cancer and also asked their guests to wear pink.

Image copyright Amanda Coffey Image caption Adeline Hall used a wheelchair, having recently had spinal surgery

"I had imagined our wedding one day, but not under these circumstances," Mr Hall, 52, from Breaston, Derbyshire, said.

"When Adeline found out her cancer had returned we both thought not being married would make things difficult in case things went horribly wrong.

"She said we should make some plans and proposed to me four weeks ago, and I couldn't disagree with that."

Two children

The couple, who have two children, have been together for 26 years.

"I had proposed 15 years ago," Mr Hall said.

"But it was so bad and not very romantic so she turned me down".

Image copyright Amanda Coffey Image caption The "beautiful" ceremony was organised in just four weeks

Mrs Adeline, a primary school teacher, recently had spinal surgery to remove a tumour, so used a wheelchair for much of the ceremony.

Friend Amanda Coffey said: "It was a beautiful day and everyone managed not to cry, in fact it was a joyous occasion.

"The wheelchair was decorated with flowers and fairy lights and Adeline looked wonderful."

