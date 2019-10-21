Image copyright Flo Neilson Image caption The woman who filmed the anglers described it as risky and dangerous

Two anglers in small boats have been filmed dangerously close to a giant "plug hole" at a reservoir.

They were spotted on Saturday a few metres from an overflow hole at Derbyshire's Ladybower Reservoir.

Severn Trent Water, which owns the reservoir, warned people boating and fishing there to keep "well away" from the plug hole and to stay safe.

Flo Neilson, who captured the footage while walking her dogs, said the anglers' actions looked dangerous.

Image copyright Flo Neilson Image caption Boat users are warned to stay well clear of the plug holes

"It appeared they were floating towards the plughole whilst still casting their lines, but they were purposely paddling with flippers on their feet," she said.

"It looked a dangerous and risky thing to do, but they seemed to be in control of the boats and had soon moved away after I'd stopped filming."

'Stay away'

Severn Trent said: "We're happy for people to use our reservoir for boating and fishing, and boats are available to hire from the fishery.

"However, we do ask that people stay well away from the plug hole, as obviously this is really dangerous.

"We will be reminding everyone who uses the water to avoid the plug hole area and stay safe."

