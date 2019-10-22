Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Derbyshire's roads policing unit said the crash occurred after a motorist tried to catch a spider while driving

A driver collided with a car while "trying to catch a spider", police have said.

Derbyshire Police said the driver of a silver Citroen hit a red Peugeot while it was in a lay-by during their attempts to snare the arachnid on the A50 westbound in Derbyshire.

Neither driver had serious injuries but the road was shut "for some time" after the crash at 16:15 BST on Sunday.

A force spokeswoman said no arrests were made.

However, the force's roads policing unit said the driver was reported for "driving without due care and attention".

