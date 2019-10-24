Image copyright Derby Museums Trust Image caption The coins were found scattered over a small area beneath woodland in Parwich

Hundreds of Roman coins found under woodland in Derbyshire should remain in public ownership, coroners have ruled.

The hoard of 272 coins - including one from AD 194 - was found by two metal detectorists last year.

Experts from the British Museum advised the coins should be officially classed as treasure and kept by the Crown.

Buxton Museum has expressed an interest in housing them long-term, with the finders and land-owner due to receive a payout.

The hoard was discovered by Thomas Dobson and Robbie Wilson about 2.5 feet (76cm) below the ground.

Dr Eleanor Ghey, from the British Museum, said the copper alloy coins were mainly from between AD 330 and AD 364.

A treasure inquest for 260 of the coins took place at Chesterfield Coroners' Court in January with an inquest for the remaining 12 taking place at Derby Coroners' Court earlier.

At both inquests it was concluded the collection should be retained by the Crown as treasure on the grounds it is more than 300 years old and features more than 10 pieces.

Buxton Museum will now liaise with the British Museum, which currently holds the collection, over long-term ownership.

Under the Treasure Act 1996, the two finders and the land-owner will be jointly paid market value for the hoard.

