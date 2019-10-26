Image caption The parade of decorated boats on the River Derwent is the event's centrepiece

An illuminations event, which draws thousands of visitors, has been called off because rain has made the river "too dangerous".

It is the final weekend of the Matlock Bath Illuminations, which involves a flotilla of hand-decorated boats lighting up the River Derwent.

Organisers cancelled Saturday's show for the first time in 18 years because the river has burst its banks.

It is uncertain whether it will also have called off on Sunday.

Image copyright Derbyshire Dales Image caption Derbyshire Dales Council shared images of the river bursting its banks

People with tickets for the Saturday event cannot use them on Sunday, but they will be refunded.

The event dates back to 1897 and runs every weekend between the beginning of September and the end of October.

