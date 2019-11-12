Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Annie Hall served as High Sheriff in 2017

Tributes have been paid to a "caring", "friendly" and "popular" woman who was swept to her death by flood waters.

The body of Derbyshire's former High Sheriff Annie Hall was pulled from the River Derwent near Matlock on Friday.

Rev Canon Tony Kaunhoven said she was returning from Derby with her husband Michael when they were caught in floods.

Mr Kaunhoven, a vicar where Mrs Hall lived in Ashford-in-the-Water, said she was "always very interested in people".

"The whole community feels this loss. Everyone I knew got on very well with her," he said.

Image caption Mrs Hall "will be much missed", the Bishop of Derby said

Flowers have been left on a pew where Mrs Hall sat for services at Holy Trinity Church in Ashford-in-the-Water.

Mrs Hall, who was High Sheriff in 2017, also volunteered for a number of charities and church groups and was the chairman of Derby Cathedral Council.

Acting Dean of Derby Rev Canon Dr Elizabeth Thomson said Mrs Hall was a "great friend" to the cathedral who brought "energy, warmth, and spirit".

"This is very sad and shocking news," she said.

"We knew how she tackled everything before her with commitment and great heart."

The Right Reverend Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby, said: "Annie's faithful professionalism, supportive nature and wonderful sense of humour meant she was much appreciated as chair of Derby Cathedral Council.

"Throughout Derbyshire, Annie was known for her personable and caring character, and for bringing laughter wherever she went."

Derbyshire's Under Sheriff Andrew Cochrane added she was a "lovely", "warm" and "fun to be around".

"She will be missed and fondly regarded by very many people."

