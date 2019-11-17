Image copyright Penny Farthing End to End Image caption Mr Thoday averaged about 200 miles a day

A cyclist who rode a penny farthing bike from Land's End to John O'Groats in four days and 12 hours has been told he has broken a 133-year-old record.

Richard Thoday, of Matlock, Derbyshire, completed the 874-mile challenge in July but had to wait for confirmation from Guinness World Records.

The previous record was set in 1886 by celebrated cyclist GP Mills, who did the journey in five days and one hour.

Mr Thoday said the wait was "nerve-racking" but he felt "very relieved".

"I gave Guinness World Records all the evidence I could provide so if they said 'no' there was nothing else I could do," he said.

"I certainly wouldn't be doing it again anyway.

"It was just so hard."

The 55-year-old's record attempt helped to raise £10,000 for Children in Need.

Mr Thoday, who designed the penny farthing he rode, said planning the challenge had become a "full-time job on top of having a full-time job".

"It was the toughest thing I have ever done in my life but definitely a one off," added the teaching assistant.

"It took 10 months out of my life and lots of support from my wife.

"I felt very relieved when I had the record confirmed."

Mr Thoday has been riding penny farthings for 10 years.

Image caption Victorian cyclist George Pilkington Mills finished the journey in five days and one hour in 1886

