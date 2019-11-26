Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The court heard Booth spat and threw things at his victim when they were together

An investigation has been launched into a police force over how it dealt with reports of abuse involving a woman later stabbed by her ex-boyfriend.

Aaron Booth smashed his way into his ex-partner's home in Glossop, Derbyshire, and attacked her.

He was jailed for 14 years at Manchester Crown Court in October.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said incidents involving the pair had been reported to Derbyshire Police months before.

On Tuesday, it announced it was opening an investigation into how these reports were handled.

The pair had started a relationship in 2018, but the victim had repeatedly tried to end it due to Booth's abusive behaviour.

In February, Booth followed his victim home and broke into her house through a window, before attacking her.

He chased her outside and stabbed her repeatedly in front of officers who had just arrived at the scene. He then let her go and barricaded himself in the house for three hours.

As well as his 14-year sentence, Booth, of Crosslands Close, Glossop, was given an indefinite restraining order and will serve six years on licence after his release.

The IOPC said Derbyshire Police had received "a number" of reports of domestic abuse involving the pair between September last year and the attack.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "We will be considering the force's response to incidents reported to them prior to the stabbing and whether there is any learning that can be identified.

"We have made initial contact with the woman concerned to explain our role and we will be keeping her regularly updated as our inquiries progress."

Derbyshire Police, who referred themselves to the IOPC in November, said it could not comment at this stage.

