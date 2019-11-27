Image copyright Derbyshire Constabulary Image caption Betty Wood's family said she was "incredibly kind, hysterically funny and exceptionally beautiful"

A man has been jailed for causing the death of his "long-term friend" after driving through a red light.

George Parkin's car crashed with another vehicle on Friar Gate, Derby, on 9 September 2018, killing his 18-year-old passenger Betty Wood.

He admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Derby Crown Court heard.

The 19-year-old, of High Street, Belper, was jailed for 16 months and banned from driving for five years and eight months.

Image caption Ms Wood was airlifted to hospital after the crash

The court heard Parkin was not speeding but had eight seconds in which he should have seen the red light at the junction.

Ms Wood, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was airlifted to hospital but pronounced dead soon after.

Outside court, following the sentencing, her mother Rachel Noble said: "We hope we can move forward a little bit today because it has been a really difficult 14 months.

"We can never forget the loss and we can never be the same people without Betty in our lives".

Det Sgt Scott Riley, of Derbyshire Police, said: "George Parkin did not set out to kill his long-term friend Betty Wood.

"But a moment's inattention to traffic lights has destroyed the family and friends of Betty Ward - and his own family and friends are devastated too."

