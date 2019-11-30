Image copyright Google Image caption The women were hit at the junction of Penmore Close and Hasland Road in Chesterfield

One woman has died and another has been injured as they were hit by a car.

Michelle Walton, 56, died at the scene on Hasland Road in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, at about 16:05 GMT on Thursday.

Police said the other woman, 36, was treated in hospital for a head injury "not believed to be serious".

The women were struck by a Volkswagen Passat. Officers have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

