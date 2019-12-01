Image copyright Liz Roberts Image caption Emergency services were sent to Saltergate, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on Saturday afternoon

A man was killed and a woman was left in a critical condition when they were hit by a car in a town centre.

Derbyshire Police said the man died at the scene after the pair were struck by an Audi in Chesterfield at 14:20 on Saturday.

The 20-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released while investigations continue.

Saltergate was closed for more than three hours after the crash.

Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

