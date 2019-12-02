Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A623 near Tideswell

A man and a woman died when the car they were travelling in was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

A black Peugeot 208 and a grey Toyota Rav 4 collided on the A623 near Tideswell, Derbyshire, at about 14:10 on Sunday.

The driver and passenger in the Peugeot, who have not been formally identified, were treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Those in the other vehicle were not injured, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

