Image copyright Hansons Image caption The tree was bought for 6p from a Woolworths in Dundee

An artificial Christmas tree that was bought for 6p in 1937 could fetch up to £150 at auction.

The 27-inch (69 cm) tree was purchased at Woolworths, in Dundee, and was recently found in a loft where it had been kept for 24 years.

It was bought to celebrate the birth of James Smith, who is now 83, and was displayed in his mother's home until she died in 1995.

The tree is set to go under the hammer in Etwall, Derbyshire, on Thursday.

Mr Smith's daughter, Claire Barnett - a teacher from Fife - said: "My gran [Catherine Smith] decorated it every Christmas until she died in 1995 at the age of 89."

Ms Barnett added festive celebrations have moved on significantly since her father's birth.

"On Christmas Day [my father] remembers getting an orange, a shiny penny, a game and some sweets in his sock by the fire," she said.

"There were some candles on the tree, which has small candle holders on the end of some of the branches as well as some red berries.

"Christmas dinner would be a chicken, which was a luxury back then, and he would have Christmas dinner with his mother and aunt."

Image copyright Hansons Image caption It was decorated every year until 1995

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, added: "This is a wonderful reminder of Christmas without excess in the late 1930s and during the Second World War.

"This humble tree, bought for a modest amount, was treasured... and deserves to be on show and admired."

The tree is set to go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers with an estimated price of £100 to £150.

