A man has denied murdering a two-month-old baby.

The boy was airlifted to hospital with head injuries from an address in Steward Gate, Bamford, Derbyshire, on 27 June. He died two days later.

Anton Shields, 38, from Barnsley, pleaded not guilty to murder and grievous bodily harm with intent at Derby Crown Court.

Judge Shaun Smith QC set a provisional trial date for 2 October 2020 at the court.

