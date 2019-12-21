Image copyright Google Image caption The recent exposure happened near St Oswalds Church in Ashbourne on Friday

A serial flasher is being hunted after he grabbed a dog walker and exposed himself to her.

Police say they are investigating five similar reports in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, in the last month.

In the latest, the victim was walking her dog near St Oswald's Church, on Mayfield Road, when she was assaulted, at about 15:45 GMT on Friday.

Her attacker ran off towards a leisure centre after grabbing her arm and exposing himself to her.

Derbyshire Police said he was white, aged in his late teens to early 20s, with blonde short hair.

During Friday's attack he was wearing a hoodie and orange work type trousers.

Det Sgt Simon Rogers said that following an earlier appeal a woman had reported a similar attack.

"We are reviewing CCTV from the area but I would ask that if anyone in the area has CCTV to contact us," he said.

