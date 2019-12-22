Image copyright Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit Image caption A man involved in the crash in Morley was taken to Nottingham Queen's Medical Hospital

Four people were seriously hurt in two separate car crashes within an hour, in Derbyshire.

In the first a Maserati and a Ford Fiesta collided on Main Road, in Morley, at about 13:30 GMT on Saturday.

Later, a Subaru was in collision with a Jeep on Moor Top Road, in Marsh Lane.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said three people in the Morley crash and the female driver of the Subaru suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

Image copyright Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit Image caption The female driver of the Subaru was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries

A man in the Morley crash was taken to Nottingham Queen's Medical Hospital.

The policing unit added all four people hurt would spend "Christmas in hospital".

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said three people were trapped in the crash near Morley Hayes and were cut free.

The A608 was initially closed and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

