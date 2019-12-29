Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at about 14:00 GMT near Birds bakery

A 16-year-old has been taken to hospital after what police described as a "serious assault" in Derby.

The attack in the city centre happened at about 14:00 GMT in Thorntree Lane.

Derbyshire Police said its investigation was still at an early stage and the teenage boy was taken to hospital for treatment.

A cordon has been put in place and officers have asked for anyone with information to get in touch.

