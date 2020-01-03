Image copyright Family photos Image caption The bodies of Helen Hancock and Martin Griffiths were found by police on New Year's Day

An estranged husband is due in court after being charged with murdering his wife and a man at a house in Derbyshire on New Year's Day.

Helen Hancock, 39, and Martin Griffiths, 48, were found by police in New Zealand Lane, Duffield.

Rhys Hancock was charged with two counts of murder on Thursday.

The 39-year-old, of Portland Street, Etwall, Derbyshire, will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed it is investigating contact between Derbyshire Police and Mrs Hancock before her death following a referral by the force.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.