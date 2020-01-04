Image copyright Ursula Martin Image caption Ursula Martin is walking 3,500 miles across Europe to raise money for Target Ovarian Cancer

A woman who survived ovarian cancer is walking 3,500 miles across Europe to raise money for charity.

Ursula Martin, 39, from Ashbourne, hitchhiked to Kiev in Ukraine and is walking back to the UK.

The writer and rambler has previously walked 3,700 miles around Wales, which she undertook after she was diagnosed with the disease.

Ms Martin said it had been "emotional" for her to reach Venice on New Year's Eve in aid of Target Ovarian Cancer.

She hopes to complete her journey by next winter.

Image copyright Ursula Martin Image caption Ms Martin hitchhiked to Ukraine and has walked through eastern Europe on her journey

Image copyright Ursula Martin Image caption Ms Martin's journey has taken her through mountains, forests and varied terrain

Ms Martin has been documenting her journey on her website One Woman Walks, and has covered more than 2,000 miles since starting her latest journey in September 2018.

Having already crossed into Italy, she said she was "starting to get a real sense of achievement".

"I would say that it feels great to get this far," she said.

"It's really hard work to do this and I'm tired, but I'm just trying to pace myself and keep a speed that's manageable for the long term.

"I'd like to finish by next winter, but I'll really feel like I'm on the home stretch when I reach the sea in Spain and can turn around and head for home."

Image copyright Ursula Martin Image caption Ms Martin reached Venice in time to celebrate New Year's Eve, which she said was "a tearful moment"

Image copyright Ursula Martin Image caption Ms Martin said: "Crossing into Italy means it's going to be a lot easier from now on, no more bears!"

Image copyright Ursula Martin Image caption Ms Martin said she hoped to be back in the UK by next winter

