Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Karl Taylor died after sustaining serious injuries in an assault

Four people have been arrested after the death of a man who was stabbed at a property in Derby.

Karl Taylor, 43, was assaulted and seriously injured in Uttoxeter New Road at about 13:20 GMT on 8 December. He died on Boxing Day.

Over Sunday and Monday Derbyshire Police arrested two men on suspicion of murder and a man and a woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The force said all four remained in custody and were being questioned.

