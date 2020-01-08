Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Karl Taylor died on Boxing Day after being stabbed 18 days earlier

Three men have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed at a property.

Karl Taylor, 43, was seriously injured in Uttoxeter New Road, Derby at about 13:20 GMT on 8 December. He was taken to hospital and died on Boxing Day.

Mateusz Maciejewski, 19, of Shakespeare Street, Derby, Callum McConnell, 20, of Ednaston Avenue, Derby and Gursimran Singh Mann, 20, of no fixed address, have been charged.

They are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later.

A man and woman, both aged 38, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been bailed pending further inquiries.

