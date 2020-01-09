Image copyright Family photos Image caption The bodies of Helen Hancock and Martin Griffiths were found by police on New Year's Day

Friends of a man and woman stabbed to death in the early hours of New Year's Day have paid tribute to "a wonderful mummy" and "a doting dad".

Helen Hancock, 39, and partner Martin Griffiths, 48, were found by police in New Zealand Lane, Duffield, Derbyshire.

Rhys Hancock, 39, is accused of murdering his estranged wife and Mr Griffiths in the marital home.

A friend said Mrs Hancock and Mr Griffiths spent the new year at her house and left at about 02:00 GMT.

Image caption Flowers have been left outside the house where the pair died

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby, Hannah Ruggins said Mrs Hancock and Mr Griffiths celebrated with them on New Year's Eve.

"She went home with Martin, and we all went to bed. I put my phone on the next morning, I looked on Facebook and the first thing I saw was a picture of Helen's house," she said.

"I showed the picture to my husband and I just said: 'Something awful's happened'."

Image caption Katy Rees (left), photographed with Sarah Beecroft and Hannah Ruggins (right), said Mrs Hancock was a "lovely, bright, positive person"

Another friend, Katy Rees, said Mrs Hancock was "a wonderful mummy to her three beautiful children", and "just a lovely, bright, positive person".

Tori Yerbury met Mr Griffiths and his wife Claire through their children's nursery in Mickleover, Derby.

She said the 48-year-old "was an absolutely brilliant dad" who was "passionate about his mountaineering".

Image copyright Tori Yerbury Image caption Tori Yerbury said Mr Griffiths and Mrs Griffiths were "still very close"

She said Mr Griffiths had separated from his wife Claire in October "but they were still very close".

"They'd been together for 21 years, they had two beautiful children," she said. "He also wished her a happy new year on New Year's Eve.

"Claire only found out about Helen three days before they passed away, and it's been an enormous shock for her, but she had had a chance to wish Martin well."

Mrs Griffiths has asked for privacy and in a message said her "paramount priority is to protect her two young children".

Mr Griffiths's family said in a written message he was "a family man and a doting dad... a loving son, a loving brother and a special uncle".

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Rhys Hancock is accused of killing his wife and her new partner

An online fundraiser for Mr Griffiths's children has seen more than £2,000 of donations, while a similar funding page for Mrs Hancock's three children has raised more than £20,000.

Mr Hancock attended a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Monday, but did not enter a plea.

The defendant, of Portland Street, Etwall, is next due in court on 28 February. Judge Nirmal Shant QC set a provisional trial date of 24 August.

