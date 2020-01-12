Image copyright Highways England Image caption Thousands of burned tubes of Pringles could be seen at the side of the vehicle

Thousands of tubes of Pringles were burnt to a crisp when a lorry caught fire on the M1 motorway.

Flames took hold of the HGV near junction 25 in Derbyshire at about 07:00 GMT, closing a slip road.

The driver, who was unhurt, managed to save the tractor unit before escaping, Highways England said.

Countless burnt tubes were seen at the side of the vehicle in the aftermath. The clean-up meant the road did not reopen until about 14:20.

Image copyright Derbyshire Fire Image caption Fire crews started tackling the blaze from about 07:00

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The clean-up following the blaze took several hours

