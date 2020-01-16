Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The family of Simon Jones, from Belper, Derbyshire, said they were devastated by his death

A man was stabbed to death with an "enormous knife" at a car park drug deal, a court has heard.

Simon Jones, 57, died in hospital after an artery was severed in the attack in Chaddesden, Derby.

Derby Crown Court heard John Williams, 24, and Jacob Ali, 20, were ordered by 34-year-old Kirk Guy to "do over" Mr Jones and his friend Carl Calladine.

The three defendants - all from Derby - deny murder and conspiracy to rob.

Jurors heard Mr Calladine had approached Mr Williams and Mr Ali, of Ashworth Avenue, Chaddesden, to sell cocaine but the pair stole the drugs as well as his phone and keys.

Mr Williams, of Waterford Drive in Derby, stabbed Mr Jones after going over to the victim's van, which contained more drugs, prosecutors said.

Peter Joyce QC said Mr Guy, of Haydn Road, Derby, and Mr Calladine had arranged for a "considerable amount of cocaine" to be sold for "several thousand pounds".

He told the court: "No money was taken to the meeting by Ali and Williams as they and Guy had agreed that Calladine and Jones were to be robbed of the drugs and 'done over' as ordered by Guy with a knife, or knives."

He said Mr Calladine "managed to run away" after being robbed at knifepoint.

"Williams went over [to the van] and, failing to get the rest of the drugs, attacked and stabbed Simon Jones," Mr Joyce added.

Image caption Mr Jones was found bleeding heavily outside a house in Chaddesden

A post-mortem examination found Mr Jones suffered injuries to his face, two rib fractures, and three stab wounds to his legs in the attack on 20 April.

Mr Joyce said: "Guy set it up, Ali took Williams to the scene and Williams was the killer."

The trial continues.

