Image caption The company folded after losing a contract with the Department for Education

A criminal investigation into the collapse of a training firm has closed due to "evidential difficulties".

More than 3,000 apprenticeships and 500 jobs were lost when Derby-based Aspire Achieve Advance (3aaa) went into liquidation in October 2018.

It came after the Department for Education (DfE) axed its contract, saying it had uncovered "serious wrongdoing".

Derbyshire Police said education bosses had been made aware of the decision.

'Tighter controls'

The force said in a statement: "A meeting between Derbyshire police and the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) took place on 29 November 2019.

"The outcome of this meeting was that a criminal investigation would not be pursued due to evidential difficulties."

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "The ESFA will not hesitate to take swift and decisive action against those who attempt to break, or manipulate the rules, regardless of whether the relevant authorities take forward criminal proceedings.

"Since the investigation into 3aaa, the ESFA has toughened up on oversight of providers and we have established tighter monitoring controls."

