Alfreton murder investigation: Man, 18, arrested
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found seriously hurt close to a park.
Derbyshire Constabulary was called to reports that a man had been assaulted at about 22:40 GMT on Thursday near Alfreton Park, off Wingfield Road in Alfreton.
Officers said a 49-year-old man was found in a critical condition after being punched and had died in hospital on Friday.
The 18-year-old remains in custody.
