Image copyright Google Image caption Police said a seriously injured man was found close to Alfreton Park on Thursday night

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found seriously hurt close to a park.

Derbyshire Constabulary was called to reports that a man had been assaulted at about 22:40 GMT on Thursday near Alfreton Park, off Wingfield Road in Alfreton.

Officers said a 49-year-old man was found in a critical condition after being punched and had died in hospital on Friday.

The 18-year-old remains in custody.

