Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Police said no shots were fired

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after armed police were called to a property near a school.

Officers went to a property in Briar Gate, Long Eaton, Derbyshire, at 07:45 GMT after reports of a man with a firearm.

A cordon was put in place in the area and pupils at nearby Wilsthorpe School were kept inside.

Police said a 49-year-old man was arrested and is in police custody.

"There have been rumours in the area that gunshots were fired - we can confirm that no shots were fired by officers or by the man under arrest," the police said.

Wilsthorpe School had tweeted that students "would be kept inside the school building behind the secure line until we receive the all-clear".

It later said the school was "now operating normally".

