A community is fighting back against a spate of dog poo mess that has been left near a school "nearly every day".

Karen Hall said on a six-minute walk to Waingroves Primary School in Ripley, she counted 37 piles of poo.

Chair of governors Mrs Hall, who has written "no dog poo please" in chalk near the school, said the children's health was being put at risk.

Pupils have been designing anti-mess posters and the council has increased dog warden patrols in the area.

Girl Guides are also planning to distribute leaflets through letterboxes, Mrs Hall added.

Image copyright Karen Hall Image caption Children in year six have designed posters which will be put up around the area

Mrs Hall, who has a nine-year-old daughter at the school, said the mess had been trodden through a classroom and found on chair legs.

"It was everywhere. It is filthy and the risks around dog poo are massive," she added.

Mrs Hall said she had been in touch with Amber Valley Borough Council - which has increased the number of dog warden patrols - and children in year six have designed posters.

"They are going to print so we can create a village campaign," she said.

"It is much easier to deter this than it is to prosecute."

Image copyright Karen Hall Image caption Three posters designed by children in year six will be printed and distributed around the village

Another parent, Jessica Prasad, said her three-year-old son had got dog poo in his hair after dropping his lunch bag in faeces.

"It was all over his bag and as he has moved his hair out of the way, it has transferred from his bag to his hair," she said.

The 36-year-old added she was "horrified" and "disgusted", and that it was "literally like trying to play hop-scotch" to avoid it.

A borough council spokesman said: "Our community support wardens have been on site and will continue to patrol the area to attempt to identify who is responsible."

Those caught allowing their dog to defecate in a public area can be issued with an on the spot fixed penalty notice.

