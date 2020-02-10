Image copyright Google Image caption The police are appealing for any information

A murder inquiry has begun after a 23-year-old man died following reports of a nightclub attack.

It is believed the man was struck over the head while in Vibe, in Holywell Street, Chesterfield, in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said.

He was taken to hospital but died late on Sunday.

Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses. A 24-year-old man arrested on Saturday in connection with the attack remains in custody