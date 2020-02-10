Chesterfield murder investigation launched after 'bottle attack'
- 10 February 2020
A murder inquiry has begun after a 23-year-old man died following reports of a nightclub attack.
It is believed the man was struck over the head while in Vibe, in Holywell Street, Chesterfield, in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said.
He was taken to hospital but died late on Sunday.
Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses. A 24-year-old man arrested on Saturday in connection with the attack remains in custody