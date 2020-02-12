Image copyright Google Image caption The child was bitten at a house in Beech Avenue, Long Eaton

A one-year-old girl is in a serious condition after a dog attack in Derbyshire.

The child was bitten at a house in Beech Avenue, Long Eaton, on Tuesday evening.

Police, air ambulance and paramedics arrived at about 17:40 GMT and the victim was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The animal has been seized but no details of the breed have been released.

Derbyshire Police has also appealed for information about an unrelated dog attack on an 86-year-old man which took place on 3 February.

Two "German Shepherd-type" animals bit the victim on the arm while he was walking in Meadow Lane, Long Eaton.

