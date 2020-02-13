Image caption Nobody was hurt in the explosion

A village post office that was blown up by cash machine thieves is to reopen after being out of action for more than a year.

About £70,000 was stolen when gas was used to cause an explosion at the business in Chapel Street, Spondon, Derby in October 2018.

The early morning blast left debris strewn across a wide area and caused major damage to the building.

Derbyshire Police said there had been no arrests over the raid.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The post office has been boarded up since the blast

During the post office's closure, the village has been served by a mobile postal service twice a week.

The post office will provide a seven-day service when it reopens in a new unit a few doors down from the site of the explosion at 13:00 GMT on 23 March.

A Post Office spokesman said he was "delighted" the village was getting its post office back.

